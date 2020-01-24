Nelson RapozJan. 24, 1974 - Jan. 14, 2020Nelson Rapoz passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at St. Luke AME, 117 Church St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Rapoz, Nelson
To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Rapoz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.