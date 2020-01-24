Nelson RapozJan. 24, 1974 - Jan. 14, 2020Nelson Rapoz passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at St. Luke AME, 117 Church St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Rapoz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries