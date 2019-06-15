Beulah Mae RapeNov. 26, 1925 - June 11, 2019Beulah Mae Rape, 93, of Blum, passed away on June 11, 2019 in McGregor. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney, with The Rev. Ken Coleman and Mr. Raymond Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow at Blum Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon, June 16, at the funeral home.Beulah Mae was born on November 26, 1925, in Hill County, to George and Pallie (Freeman) Wolfe. She grew up in Hill County, attending schools in Blum. On June 14, 1941, she married Tommie Lester "Blackie" Rape.She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her yard and garden. Family gatherings were a special time for her because she loved cooking for her family. She also enjoyed canning and then giving those gifts to her family and friends. Beulah was of the Baptist faith.Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Ellen Harris, Lilly McGee, and Kathleen Wiley.Survivors include her children, John Rape and wife, Wanda, Don Rape and wife, Linda, and Randy Rape and wife, Harriet; eight grandchildren, Leanna Bain (Ronnie), Jimmy Rape (Allison), Darren Rape (Wendy), Chrystal Gum (Joey), Tracy Hayes (Scott), Bill Pennell (Marla), Randi Rape (Patrick), Shannon Rape; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Hadley; and several nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
