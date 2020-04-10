Helen R. Randolph
June 28, 1941 - April 7, 2020
Helen Ruth Randolph, 78, of Robinson, went to heaven on April 7, 2020, where she is holding hands with Jesus. Due to the Covid-19 state mandate, a private graveside service will be held at Waco Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, at a later date.
Helen was born on June 28, 1941, in Waco, to Fred and Bertha Strauch. She grew up in Malone and graduated from Penelope High School. Helen met the love of her life, Henry Randolph (from Chalmette, Louisiana), while attending Concordia Lutheran College in Austin. They were married on August 6, 1961, in Malone. Helen taught school in Decatur, Indiana, for a short while, and after returning to Texas, she taught at St. Mark Lutheran School in Waco. Helen loved children and was surrounded by them her entire life. She and Henry served as foster parents for nearly 60 years, and during that time, they were "Mom and Dad" to more than 250 foster children. Helen also gave birth to four children, and she and Henry expanded the family with four more. All eight Randolph children felt that they were especially blessed – because through the years, many, many foster children called Helen "Momma" for a short while, but the Randolph siblings knew Helen as "Momma" for their whole lives. Helen loved cooking for Henry and her children and grandchildren, and she loved hearing everyone tell stories about their work, school, church, and the various activities in which they were involved. Helen was a faithful member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, and after illness confined her to bed, she continued to worship by watching the live-streamed services with Henry every Sunday.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen is survived by Henry, her husband of 58 years; several sons and daughters, including Steve Randolph, Lori Culver and husband, Perry, Mark Randolph and wife, Angela, Joel Randolph, Connie Coyle and husband, Steve, Shelly Randolph, Rubin Randolph, and Dameon Randolph. Grandchildren include: Kyle, Jaclyn, Paige, Seth, Tyler, Benjamin, Andrew, Bethany, Michael, Matthew, Ashley, Aaron, Julie Anne, Corey, Christopher, Justin, Ryan, Clint, Cody, Braydyn, Traelin; and several grandchildren-in-law. Great-grandchildren are: Lucy, Winnie, Asher, Lily, Ryker, Emma, Landon, Liam, and Kynlee. Other survivors include brothers and sisters: Hank Strauch and wife, Peggy, Ross Strauch and wife, Gin, Pauline Ayers, and Katherine Battles and husband, Rodney. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Choir, 1301 Hogan Lane, Bellmead, TX, 76705.
