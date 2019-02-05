Dorothy RandleAug. 8, 1945 - Jan. 30, 2018Services for Dorothy Lee Randle will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Greater Bible Way Church, Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

