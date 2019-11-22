Margie RamseyFeb. 1, 1949 - Nov. 18, 2019Margie Wynelle Ramsey, 70, of Robinson, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home.Wynelle was born February 1, 1949, in Corsicana, to Jack and Margie Waller. She graduated from University High School in 1967. She married her High School sweetheart Butch Ramsey in 1967. She worked for Southwestern Bell and Atmos Energy for many years, retiring from both.Wynelle enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, computer games, cross-stitching, and she especially loved reading her books. She was very smart, kind, loving, thoughtful, and always put others before herself. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Margie Waller; and loving husband, Gaylon "Butch" Ramsey.Survivors include her grandchildren, Sydney Kemp and husband, Justin, of Mart, Hunter Holle of Riesel, and Cassidy Jackson of Waco; great-grandchildren, Hadley Johnson and Kolt Kemp; sisters, Sue Jenkins and husband, Rex, of Waco, Patsy Ryno of Robinson, and Annette Pope and husband, Tim, of Waco; brother, Neil Waller of Waco; daughter, Kellye Ramsey of Waco; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Pallbearers will be Jamiah Weathington, Jaelyn Weathington, Michael Ryno, Tyler Ryno, Tommy Ryno, and Justin Kemp.
