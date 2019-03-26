John RamseyJuly 9, 1946 - March 24, 2019John Cade Ramsey, Sr., 72, of Hillsboro, went to be with his heavenly father on March 24, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, at the Open Range Cowboy Church in Whitney, under the direction of Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Burial will follow at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, at the funeral home in Whitney.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

