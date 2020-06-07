Anita Coleman Ramsey March 8, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Anita Coleman Ramsey, 65, of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Royal Manor Health Center in Hewitt. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Ramsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

