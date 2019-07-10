Jesse Ramos, Sr.March 11, 1952 - July 7, 2019Jesse Ramos, Sr., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in San Antonio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Talipope Vaifale officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jesse was born March 11, 1952, in Waco, to Lee and Juanita Ramos. He worked as a truck driver for 25-plus years. After retiring he enjoyed doing handiwork and fishing on his down time.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by wife of 36 years, Amelia Ramos; daughters, Annette Hernandez Hilliard and husband, Joseph, Jessica Lee Delgado and husband, Anthony, and Audra Rios and husband, Freddy; sons, Louis Hernandez and wife, Cynthia, Carlos Ramos, and Jesse Ramos, Jr.; very special granddaughter, Brittany Perez and husband, Jacob; twenty grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, David Lee Ramos and wife, Linda; sisters, Rose Adames and husband, Israel, and Sandra Cantu and husband, Jesse; and was loved by many nieces and nephews. He was also very loved by his precious dog, Bentley, that is Louie's brother.Pallbearers are Ryan Sauseda, Angelo Ramos, Jay Hernandez, Orlando Adames, Melvin Duran, Jesse Lee Cantu, and Doug Dancer. Honorary Pallbearers are Nicholas Hernandez and A.J. Delgado.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
