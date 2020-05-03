Julian Ramon August 17, 1932 - April 25, 2020 On April 25, 2020, Julian P. Ramon, 87, of Houston/Waco, TX, passed away at his residence surrounded with his family by his side. Julian was born August 17, 1932, in Waco, TX, to Tadeo Ramon and Maria (Padilla) Ramon. He was married to his loving wife of 55 years, Emma (Valdez) Ramon. Julian enjoyed his life with his wife, Emma, children and grandchildren. He truly enjoyed his passion of fishing and talking about his military time spent in other countries that he proudly served. Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Tadeo and Maria Ramon; his wife, Emma Ramon; his son, Jerry Ramon; his granddaughter, Jessica Ramon; his great-grandson, John D. Castanada Jr.; his brothers, Manuel Ramon and John Ramon; and his sister Delia R. Hernandez. Julian is survived by his sons, Andy Morales (Eva), Morris Morales (Vicky), Sonny Morales (Janie), Julian Ramon Jr.; his daughter, Veronica Johnson (Matthew); and his grandchildren, Melissa Stelly (Felton), Mindi Horton (Lance), Michael Morales, Terry Tamborello, Marisa Anderson (Brian), Matthew Morales (Jessica), Lisa Gonzalez (Daniel), Michelle Castenada (John), Mary Ann Sanchez (Johnathan), Amy Acuna (Joel), Karissa Ramon, Jenny Ramon, Sophie Ramon, David L. Ramon and Mea Johnson; plus numerous great-grandchildren. Siblings, Tilllie Stimmel (Robert), Eva Ponce, Lupe Ramon, Henry Ramon and Marylou Gayton. Sister-in-laws, Avelina Valdez, Julia Ramon and Mela Gallegos. Julian was a veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served honorably with pride and distinction in the U.S. Army from December 29, 1948, to June 17, 1954. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in the 11th Airborne Division while in Korean. He also served in Japan and Germany as well. While in Korea, he was captured and imprisoned as a POW until his release months later. He was awarded the Purple Heart during his service as well as other numerous medals. He would often explain to his loved ones how his military experiences allowed him to appreciate being an American and having served in the military to preserve our liberty and freedom. He was a patriot who proudly and thoroughly enjoyed serving his country and sharing his military experiences with his equally proud family and friends. He was looked upon as a great role model and hero by his family.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Affidavit: Grandson beats grandparents with frying pan
-
Man arrested, accused of sex assault of girl outside Waco school
-
Judge delays ruling on motion to unseal Chip Gaines' deposition
-
Stylists, barbers bristle as state's economic reopening passes them by
-
Gov. Abbott's reopening road map wins local praise, but mayor urges continued caution
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.