Donald Ramon Sep. 21, 1956 - April 9, 2020 Donald R. Ramon entered into The Kingdom on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is by drive by 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Donald, beloved son of Thomas and Amada (Reyes) Ramon, was born September 21, 1956, in Waco, Texas. Donnie loved the Lord, his family, cars, music, and his "spoiled" dog, Pee Wee. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Justin Ramon of Dallas, Texas; nine brothers and sisters in birth order: Beatrice, Thomas, Jr., Diana, Maurice, Lorraine, Gary, Carl, Carolyn, and Cynthia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donnie was unforgettable and will be missed. Please sign guest book at www.OakCrestWaco.com.

Service information

Apr 14
Visitation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Apr 15
Service
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th Street
WACO, TX 76706
