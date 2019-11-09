Connie M. RamonMay 16, 1962 - Nov. 5, 2019Connie Marie Ramon, born May 16, 1962, passed in her home town of Waco, TX, November 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Connie is survived by her parents, Guadalupe and Maria Ramon; brother, Joe Lopez; sister, Brenda Ramon; daughter, Rochelle; son, Carlos; and David Ramon and Lupe Ramon.The family would like to give a big thanks to her cousin Sally for her support throughout the years and to Jeffery Place for the care and help given to Connie.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries