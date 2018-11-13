Amada RamonSep. 13, 1920 - Nov. 8, 2018Mrs. Amada Reyes Ramon, 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

