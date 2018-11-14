Amada RamonSept. 13, 1920 - Nov. 8, 2018Amada Reyes Ramon, 98, of Waco, passed away on the 8th of November 2018, with her family by her side. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 14, at Oak Crest Funeral Home, with recitation of the rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 15, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery. There will be visitation prior to the mass from 8:45 to 10:00 a.m., at the church.Amada was born in Mart, Texas, September 13, 1920, to Cayetana and Luciano Reyes. Amada is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Thomas; and is survived by their ten children: Beatrice R. Aguilar, Thomas Ramon Jr., Diana R. Thompson, Maurice Ramon, Lorraine R. Peck, Gary R. Ramon, Carl Ramon, Donald Ramon, Carolyn R. Rodriguez, and Cynthia J. Meza; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
