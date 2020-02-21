Albert RamonFeb. 22, 1967 - Feb. 14, 2020Albert Carbajal Ramon, 52, of Waco, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 22 at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave., in Waco. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Ramon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

