Mary RamirezSeptember 21, 1980 - February 26, 2020Mary Jane Ramirez, 39, of Lott, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. The Rev. John Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.Mrs. Ramirez was born September 21, 1980, in Marlin, to Marcelino and Mercedes Hernandez Ramirez. She grew up in the Rosebud and Travis communities. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1999. She worked for Channel Control Merchants of Central Texas in Waco.She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Ramirez.Survivors include her husband, Osvaldo Hernandez of Lott; her parents, Marcelino and Mercedes Ramirez of Lott; one sister, Rosa Downes of Lott; and one brother, Ricky Ramirez.Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.