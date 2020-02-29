Mary RamirezSeptember 21, 1980 - February 26, 2020Mary Jane Ramirez, 39, of Lott, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. The Rev. John Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.Mrs. Ramirez was born September 21, 1980, in Marlin, to Marcelino and Mercedes Hernandez Ramirez. She grew up in the Rosebud and Travis communities. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1999. She worked for Channel Control Merchants of Central Texas in Waco.She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Ramirez.Survivors include her husband, Osvaldo Hernandez of Lott; her parents, Marcelino and Mercedes Ramirez of Lott; one sister, Rosa Downes of Lott; and one brother, Ricky Ramirez.Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries