Jose RamirezMarch 12, 1925 - Nov. 14, 2019Jose "Charro" Ramirez, 94, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at a local nursing home.A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with the reciting of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Jose was born March 12, 1925 in Leon, Guanajato, Mexico, to Fortino and Aurora (Pavon) Ramirez. He married the love of his life, Carolina Arriaga, February 13, 1954. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. Jose was a hard worker. He took great pride in keeping up his lawn, which was often known as the best lawn in the neighborhood. He was also an avid boxing and football fan. Jose was honest and showed integrity in everything he did. He was always helping those in need, especially his children. He and Carolina raised two of their great-grandchildren as if they were their own children. Jose was a gracious host, and he adored all of his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carolina; parents, Fortino and Aurora Ramirez; brother, Juan Ramirez; sisters, Rosa, Victoria, and Maria Ramirez; and son, Cosme Sanchez, Jr.Jose is survived by his children, David Ramirez and wife, Esther, Bernarda "Bennie" Galvan and husband, Honorio, and Henry Ramirez; daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Sanchez; brother, Tranquilino Ramirez; sisters, Guadalupe Munoz, Feliciana, Edelmira, Mariaelena, and Yolanda Ramirez; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandson due in March.The family would like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice, and the staff of Senior Care of Hewitt, especially Patsy and Pilar, for their love and care for Jose.Pallbearers will be Armando Ramirez, Tristan Gonzalez, Mark Galvan, Kevin Galvan, Michael Galvan and Jose Ramirez.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

