Carolina RamirezJune 14, 1928 - Jan. 28, 2019Carolina Ramirez, 90, of Waco, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at a local nursing facility.Mass of Christian burial will be 12 noon, Friday, February 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye as celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM, with a Rosary at 7PM, Thursday, January 31, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Carolina was born in Speegleville, June 14, 1928 to Niciforo and Bernarda (Sanchez) Arriaga. She married the love of her life, Jose Ramirez, February 13, 1954. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Carolina was a wonderful cook and homemaker who always kept a clean home. She cared deeply for her family and showed unconditional love always. She loved keeping Parakeets, watching the Wheel of Fortune and reading the newspaper. Carolina was known by her family as a great caregiver who took in whoever was in need.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, Jimmy, Joe and Mike; and son, Cosme Sanchez, Jr.Survivors include her husband of nearly 65 years, Jose Ramirez; children, David Ramirez and wife, Esther, Bernarda "Bennie" Galvan and husband, Honorio and Henry Ramirez; twin sister, Mary Fuchs; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice and the staff of Senior Care of Hewitt especially Patsy and Pilar and granddaughter, Angelica Galvan, for her care and love for Carolina and Jose.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
