Carmen Cubos de RamirezApril 14, 1926 - Oct. 7, 2018Carmen Cubos de Ramirez, 92 of Waco, passed away, October 7, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loved ones after a long and courageous battle with kidney failure. Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Oakcrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco. A memorial video prepared by Oakcrest Funeral Home honoring her life will be shown before the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 10, at the funeral home.Carmen was born, April 14, 1926, in Mexico City, at early age her family decided to move to San Luis Potosi, where later in life she found the love of her life, her husband Jose Pedro Ramirez Moreno. Shortly after their marriage, Carmen and Pedro moved to Monterrey to start their new family. Together they had 19 children.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Cubos and Tomasa Galvan; husband, Jose Pedro Ramirez; children, Scorro Ramirez, Hortencia Ramirez de Rodriguez, Juan Ramirez; and three children who died at birth.Survivors include Maria Ramirez de Martinez, Martha Abraham, Jose Ramirez, Anita Berlanga, Jesus A. Ramirez, Pedro Ramirez, Eduardo Ramirez, Eleazar Ramirez, Adrian Ramirez, Carmen N. Escamilla, Carmen M. Perez, Patricia Quintanilla and Cuauhtémoc R. Cubos; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Abel Abraham III, Israel Berlanga, Frabricio Berlanga, Leonardo Berlanga, Adrian Ramirez Jr. Arturo Ramirez.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice for providing excellent care during such a difficult time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
