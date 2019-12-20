E.B. RaleyMarch 29, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019E.B. Raley, 90, of Crawford, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening December 17, 2019. A memorial visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 19, at Crawford United Methodist Church. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Crawford United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Robyn Young officiating.Mr. Raley was born March 29, 1929, in Valley Mills, Texas, the son of the late Elzie Berry Raley, Sr. and Zuma Annie (Odle) Raley. E.B. was a 1947 graduate of Valley Mills High School and continued his education at Baylor University and Mississippi College. On December 17, 1954, he married Francis Ann Walker in Crawford. During the Korean Conflict, he served his country in the United States Army in the tank division for a few years.Mr. Raley was a longtime active member of Crawford United Methodist Church where he served on various committees through the years. E.B. raised sheep dogs and was a member of the Texas Sheep Dog Association for about thirty-nine years. Out of those years, he served as president and gained a lifetime membership. Through the years, he enjoyed horses, writing, admiring wild flowers and various types of rocks.Also preceding him in death were two brothers, one sister, and a grandson.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Francis Raley; two sons, Berry Raley and wife, Marda, and Charles "Chuck" Raley and wife, Ronda; three daughters, Janet Schmalriede and husband, Terry, Darlene Hodde and husband, Roger, and Maria "Chiqui" Sanchez; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Crawford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 209, Crawford, Texas 76638 or Cal Farley Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave. Amarillo, Texas 79101, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encourage to share a fond memory about E.B.
Raley, E.B.
To plant a tree in memory of E.B. Raley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.