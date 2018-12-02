James E. RakestrawSept. 26, 1962 - Nov 28, 2018James E. Rakestraw went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.James E. Rakestraw was born in Italy, Texas, to Jimmy and Rosei (Smith) Rakestraw. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was a 3rd degree black belt in Taekwondo. James worked in the healthcare industry for 28 years spending 16 of those years working at Lake Shore Village as an Activity Director. He was also an integral part of the local No Child Left Behind Act partnering up with McLennan Community College to head the project.James was a member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas and the Rose of Sharon Consistory #180. James was one of a kind and will be missed and loved by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Smith; and brother, Timothy Smith.Survivors include his wife, Diane Rakestraw of Waco and her daughter, Kindra Clark of Jackson, MS; brother, Clarence Rakestraw of Waco; sisters, Michele Rakestraw of Cleburne, Dyanne Hill and husband, Richard Lucus, of Hillsboro, and Tommie Jane Rakestraw-Allen of Waco; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Shore Village and Interim Hospice for their love and care for James. The family would like to also acknowledge the kindness shown from the Masons in their time of bereavement.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
