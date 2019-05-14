Charles Weldon RainsNov. 30, 1935 - May 10, 2019Charles Weldon Rains, 83, of Woodway, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at The First Baptist Church of Woodway.Charles Rains was born on November 30, 1935 to Eva Lea (Faglie) and Charley Lee Rains, in Clifton, Texas. He graduated from Waco High School in 1954 where he was a class favorite and played football and baseball. Charles continued his passion for sports throughout his life, including bowling, fishing, and softball. He especially loved playing golf with many dear friends. One of the highlights of Charles' life was meeting the great golfer, Ben Hogan, in the early 70's.Charles worked at Sam Tusa's Grocery Store during high school. He worked at Goldstein Migel, Alamo Steel, and Zachary Construction before being hired at General Tire & Rubber Company, where he worked for 30 years.Charles married Eleanor Jones on November 26, 1955. They enjoyed a long blessed life together of 63 years. Charles is survived by his wife, Eleanor; two children and their spouses: son, Mark Rains and wife, Sandi, of Hewitt, Texas, and daughter, Robyn Cox and husband, Dwight, of Leander, Texas. Pappa is also survived by three grandchildren, Samantha Rains, Casey Cox, and Garrett Cox. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Nell Hershberger and husband, Jeff, of Keller, Texas; and many loving nephews, nieces and, cousins.The family extends thanks to the staff of Wesley Woods Rehabilitation Center, the staff of Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice.Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to First Baptist Church of Woodway, and The American Heart Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
