Crockett RainerJan. 8, 1949 - Aug. 17, 2018Crockett Rainer, age 69, of West, passed away, Friday, August 17, 2018, at his residence. Memorial services will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. A celebration of his life will follow at the West VFW Club.Crockett was born, January 8, 1949, in Ft. Worth, the son of Herbert and Hazel (Procell) Rainer. He was a 1969 graduate of Richfield High School in Waco. He attended Montgomery County College, Henderson Junior College and Brazoria College. On January 8, 2001, he was united in marriage to Sharon Barnum in West. Crocket was a shoe salesman at Neiman Marcus, Cinderella and Dillard's in many areas including Austin, Houston and Waco before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed visiting his grandchildren, sharp shooting and was known as an herbal connoisseur. He was known as a "Retired Texas Outlaw".Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rainer; daughter, Presha Carr and husband, Lynn; granddaughters, Kaylyn and Keely Carr; stepsons, Richard Gustafson and wife, Kelsey, and Aaron Gustafson; sister, Carolin Masters; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
