Nelda Jean RagsdillSept. 27, 1933 - Feb. 6, 2019Nelda Jean Ragsdill, 85, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, at Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 TX-340 Loop, Waco, TX, with Pastor Nehemiah Torberson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Jean was born to the Harris family September 27, 1933, in Anna, TX. She was the last of ten children. She attended school in Anna until she graduated high school. Around 1950 she moved to Waco, TX, where she attended Baylor University. Jean received her Bachelor in Education, with a major in Spanish and a minor in English. She began teaching at Waco Independent School District and retired from there after 47 years. In 1978, Jean married the love of her life, James "Jim" Ragsdill. She and Jim have been members of Greater Waco Baptist Church since 2000. Jean loved children and worked in the children's ministry and the nursery at the church until she was no longer able. Jean had a life-long passion for animals of all shapes and sizes. She rescued as many as she could and often brought many home. She had many friends and one of their favorite pastimes was shopping. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.Jean was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.Jean is survived by her husband, Jim Ragsdill; son, Kenneth Burk; several nieces and nephews; along with many friends.Special thanks to The Atrium at Bellmead for the special care given to Jean.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jean's name to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.