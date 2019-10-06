Henry William Raglin, IApril 18, 1931 - Oct. 2, 2019Henry William Raglin, I passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at One Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1005 Lasalle Ave, in Waco. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

