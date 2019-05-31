Marvin Allen RadleJune 28, 1938 - May 28, 2019Marvin Allen Radle passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the age of 80. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kevin Lentz officiating. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service at the church.Marvin was born on June 28, 1938, in Otto, Texas, to Ernest and Clara Tepe Radle. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1957 and went on to continue his education at Texas A&M University, earning a Bachelor of Science in 1961 and Master of Education in 1963. He worked as a Vocational Ag teacher for Moody ISD for four years, McGregor ISD for 12 years and as a Horticultural teacher at Midway ISD for 16 years. Bookending his years of service to the youth of Central Texas, Marvin was a rancher turned businessman, turning knowledge of real-life farming needs into modern-day commerce.Marvin was the quintessential Texan gentleman; having lived a life of farming and ranching, teaching, business ownership, he married his high school sweetheart, worked his way through university life at Texas A&M, and grew up the youngest of four children. His passions included, growing trees, serving as an example for his grandchildren, and keeping up with his age-old friends. He drank black coffee from a foam cup and liked his steaks well done. Marvin could quiet a room with his stories, say family grace that would bring you to tears, all after a day working in the barn fixing this or that; gentle and rugged in the same man. Marvin loved his family, loved Millie, and most of all, loved the Lord.Marvin was a long-standing member of the Lutheran church and served on the Board of the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home for six years. Always a servant to others, "Papa" will be missed by his family, yet remembered for the family values he taught and demonstrated his entire life.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Clara Radle; brothers, Herbert Radle, Ernest "Doddie" Radle, Jr., and Edward "Eddie" Radle; and grandson, Carson Odom.He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Millie Radle; daughters, Bonnie Odom and husband, Randy, of Fort Worth, and Karen Keith and husband, Russell, of Dallas; son, Mark Radle and wife, Conni, of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren, Ryan Odom and wife, Ally, Andrew Odom, Cameron Keith, Catherine Keith, Caroline Keith, Gabrielle Radle, and Olivia Radle.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
