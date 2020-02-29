Dorothy RadleAug. 10, 1925 - Feb. 23, 2020Dorothy's life journey ended on this earth Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.A Rosary Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation and a reception will follow the Rosary from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.A long-time resident of Bellmead (Matriarch of the Neighborhood), she was born in Tours, Texas, on August 10, 1925, to Frank and Bessie Seith.Dorothy married Dean Scott of West in 1942, and together they had a son, Dean Daniel (Danny), and a daughter, Darlene. The family moved from Waco to Fairbanks, Alaska, in the 1950s, and returned to Waco in 1960.After returning to Waco, Dorothy met and married Jess Radle in 1963 and they enjoyed many memorable years operating The Lake Brazos Steakhouse and traveling. Dorothy and Jess remained loving companions until his death in 1992.Dorothy will best be remembered for her strong, independent, feisty personality, her razor sharp mind and memory, her sense of style, and her spirited, expressive conversation. She loved the company of her friends, home, flowers, dancing, playing bingo and dominoes, and winning on "scratch tickets".Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving son, Danny Scott; grandson, S.J. (Joey) Moses; brother, Roy Seith; and sister, Estelle Blackburn.Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darlene Scott of Bellevue, WA; daughter-in-law, Shirley Scott of Redmond, WA; nieces, Debbie Webb of Taylor, TX, Linda Russell of Waco, Rose Ann Kline, Debbie Marek, and Linda Gerik, all of West and Sarah Mundy of Oklahoma; nephew, Dewayne Blackburn of Waco; and several precious great-nieces and nephews.Sincere thanks and eternal gratitude to the large circle of devoted friends especially, Debbie Flores and family, Sue Stokes, and Penny Gifford for all the loving kindness and special care during the last years, months, days, and moments of her life. You were her Angels.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
