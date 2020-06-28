Shawn Radke August 11, 1975 - June 23, 2020 Shawn Stacy Radke passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Shawn was called home to be by God's side with Jesus on his other side. Shawn was born to Garry and Melody Allen Radke. Shawn was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Blake Allen; and by Allen and Radke family members. Shawn was a devout Christian who read and studied the scripture on a daily basis and prayed many times through out the day and night. People would call and would ask Shawn to pray for them. Shawn's life was trying at times but Shawn was not afraid. When Shawn had surgeries, Shawn said he had no fear, that Jesus was with him. Shawn touched many hearts with his loving approach to life. If you should look at the sky at night you will see a radiant shining star. This is Shawn's, and the light will last through eternity. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
