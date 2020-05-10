Linda Rader July 4, 1949 - May 4, 2020 Linda H. Rader passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Per her wish, no service will be held. Linda was born July 4, 1949, in Waco, Texas, to Price W. and Agnes Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Ronald Webster, Jr. She is survived by husband, Bill Rader; daughter, Holly and husband, Robert; sons, David and Dustin and wife, Lindsey; grandchildren, Jeremy and Price; and great-grandson, Jackson. Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco TX 76708, 254-754-9444. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Rader as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

