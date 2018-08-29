Esther R. RadcliffeFeb. 5, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2018Esther "Bunny" Ruby Radcliffe, 91, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 27, 2018, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 30, at Perry United Methodist Cemetery, 193 County Rd. 127, Riesel, 76682, with Pastor Lynn Starnes officiating.Esther was born, February 5, 1927, to Gus and Johanna Schultz, on her grandfather's farm in Otto, TX. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1944. Esther married Robert Landrum in 1947 and they resided in Marlin, TX. She worked at Southwestern Bell for six years before going to the VA Hospital in Marlin in 1950, where she worked until her retirement until 1981. In 1968, she married, Joseph Radcliffe, and they enjoyed 50 years together. After their retirement, they moved to Lott, TX, in 1994. Esther was a member of the Methodist Church in Marlin and the Perry United Methodist Church. She loved to sew, cook and spend time in the garden, but her favorite place of all was rocking on the porch at their home in the country.She was preceded in death by her parents.Esther is survived by her husband of fifty years, Joseph Radcliffe; children, Nancy Norman, Susan Mitchell, Ronnie Radcliffe, Donnie Radcliffe, and Scooter Radcliffe; twelve grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Trent Norman, Landon Phipps, David Gooch, Jeremy Radcliffe, Brett Lediner, Joseph Radcliffe II, and Jonathan Radcliffe.The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers who loved her well.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
