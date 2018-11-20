Evelyn RabrokeerAugust 10, 1929 - November 14, 2018Evelyn A. Rabroker, of Westphalia, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 14, 2018, at the age of 89. A Christian mass and memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 23, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with The Rev. Far. Edwin Kagoo as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.Mrs. Rabroker was born August 10, 1929, in Alvin, Texas, the daughter of the late Peter John and Alice Eleanor (Rammer) McDonald. On April 14, 1956, she married Raymond Bernard Rabroker, Sr. in Blanco, Texas. After twenty-nine years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 9, 1985.After earning a Bachelors's of Science degree in Nursing from Incarnate Word College, she was employed as a nurse for the VA Hospital in Pasadena, Texas, and Temple, Texas. After raising their children, she later worked alongside her husband at the Westphalia Market for twenty years.She was a lifelong member of the Church of The Visitation in Westphalia, TXAlso preceding her in death was a brother, Peter John McDonald.Survivors include three sons, Ray Robroker, Jr. and wife, Kay, Tim Rabroker, Pat Rabroker and wife, Beth; two daughters, Jean Herzog and husband, David, Angela Sarborough and husband, Charles; sister, Joyce Smith and husband Kenneth; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Westphalia historical Society, 144 CR 3001, Lott, TX 76656 or Providence Hospice, for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.