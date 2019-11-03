Paul Murphy Raborn, Jr.July 21, 1937 - October 19, 2019Paul Raborn, Jr., 82, passed away at his home in Robinson on October 19, 2019. Per his request, there will be no formal service.Paul was born in Waco on July 21, 1937 to the late Paul M. and Mary E. Raborn. He graduated from Waco High School in 1955, and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. Paul married Myrna Joyce Headley on May 14, 1957. He taught at several Waco schools over the course of his career before retiring from Texas State Technical College, where he taught Mechanical Engineering Technology. He took great pride in developing challenging projects for his students to build.Paul was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena, Texas, and the National Modena Club. He had many interests and talents which included restoring antique cars, wood working, gardening, raising homing pigeons and genealogy research. He could build, repair and restore almost anything.Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Raborn, and his eldest son, Mark Raborn.Survivors include son, Todd Raborn and wife, Gayle, of Weatherford, Oklahoma; son, Lindsey Raborn of Waco; and daughter, Amy Raborn of Waco; grandchildren: Jay, Paul, Aaron, Allison, Kayla, Austin, and Tommy; as well as extended family and many dear friends.Memorials may be made in Paul's name to Faith Temple Baptist Church 1197 Old Lorena Rd., Lorena, Texas 76655.The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and the Robinson Police Department.
