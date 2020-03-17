Patricia Quinones
Oct. 25, 1939 - March 10, 2020
Patricia (Pattie) Alice Quinones, 80, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home, Bellmead, TX. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home, in Waco.
Pattie was born October 25, 1939, in Waco, Texas, to Aster and Efford Lee Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Quinones; her son, Stanley Scott; and a half-brother, Charlie Ray Johnson.
Pattie is survived by her brother, Bob Chapman and wife, Eula Jean; daughter, Terry and her husband, Matthew Gomez; and by her son Robert Merritt. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Justin Dickey and wife, Becca; Jenna Norvell and husband, Robbie; Jennifer Merritt and Mindi Merritt; Nick Gomez and wife, Jennifer; and Brooke Gomez as well as ten great-grandchildren. Pattie is also survived by her furry friend, Toby.
Pattie was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 121, serving as Historian and Chaplain. Pattie loved gardening, playing with her many cats and dogs, listening to country music, and dancing with her husband, Sam. As per her wishes, she remained in her home through her final days, supported by the loving hands of the nursing staff from Seasons Hospice of Tampa, Florida. She touched the hearts of all who knew her, especially her family and many friends.
