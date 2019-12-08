Mary L. QuinonesJuly 30, 1944 - Dec. 2, 2019Mary Lupe Quinones, 75, of Waco, Texas, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 2, 2019.Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. James Ekeocha officiating.

Tags

Load entries