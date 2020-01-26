Adeline QuinonesJan. 24, 1935 - Jan. 24, 2020Adeline (Lene) Garibay Quinones passed away on January 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by interment at Waco Memorial Park.Adeline was born on January 24, 1935 to Robert and Prajedes Garibay and was one of 10 children. She was married to Roy Quinones for 67 years and was a homemaker to five children – Mary, Virginia, Roy, Jr., Regina, and Richard.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Quinones, Adeline
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
WACO, TX 76706
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Ave.
WACO, TX 76711
