Sallie QuillianFeb. 16, 1918 - Jan. 1, 2020Sallie Quillian, age 101, of Gholson, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 6, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Sallie was born February 16, 1918 in Gholson, the daughter of Jack and Stella (Hill) Mitchiner. She attended Gholson schools and graduated from Gholson High School. On June 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Rozell "Jack" Quillian in Aquilla. Jack preceded her in death on March 26, 2012. Sallie was the oldest active member (since 1934) of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson, where she was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Church Treasurer, and a United Methodist Church Conference Delegate. She was a strong Christian role model for her children and demonstrated fairness, compassion and leadership.She was an excellent seamstress, cake decorator, candle maker, and baker, especially her famous birthday angel food cakes. Sallie enjoyed playing 84 dominoes with the birthday club and attending West and Baylor sporting events. She loved spending time with family and hosting family holidays. Sallie was an active member of the PTA, McLennan County Home Demonstration Club, West High School Band Boosters, and United Methodist Women.Sallie was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Willis and husband, T.O., and Annie King and husband, J.C.; nephew, Colvin King; and son-in-law, Phillip Baxter.Survivors include her beloved daughters, Mary Ann Baxter of Houston and Jinger Myers and fiancé, R.J. Walton of Gholson; nephew, W. E. "Bill" King and wife, Nancy; niece, Gwendolyn Kordzik and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Joseph Myers and wife, Jessica, and Laurie Bird and husband, Gary; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or the Methodist Children's Home.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Quillian, Sallie
Service information
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:30AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
475 Wesley Chapel Road
Gholson, TX 76705
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
