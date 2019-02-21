Robert PustejovskyJuly 21, 1949 - Feb. 18, 2019Robert "Bert" Pustejovsky, age 69, of West, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, February 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.Bert was born July 21, 1949 in Waco, the son of the late Alfons and Florence (Hajek) Pustejovsky. He attended Cedar Ridge Elementary, North Junior High School and Waco High School. On June 1, 1973 he was united in marriage to Joyce Griffin in Waco. Joyce preceded him in death on September 23, 2015. Bert was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of VFW Post 4819, the West Bass Club and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Tour. He worked for General Tire & Rubber Company for several years. Bert enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, getting together with family, cooking and barbequeing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog "Opie".Survivors include his children, Sheree Dominguez and husband, Vernon Barabas of China Spring, Robert Pustejovsky Jr. and wife, Kelly of Hillsboro, Trisha Michel and husband, Sam of Axtell, and Dustin Pustejovsky of China Spring; brothers, David Pustejovsky and wife, Vicky and Ralph Pustejovsky and wife, Debby; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Pavilion Fund. Memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
