Flo Thompson PustejovskyDec. 3, 1925 - Dec 2, 2019Flo Thompson Pustejovsky, 93 years/364 days, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home with her family at her bedside. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, Dec. 7, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial followed at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott.She was born on December 3, 1925, in the Vaughan Community, to Jim E. and Lola Mae (Beene) Thompson. On September 9, 1946, Flo was united in marriage to her highschool sweetheart, Dan Pustejovsky, in West. The two were parents to ten children.Flo grew up in Hill County and graduated from Abbott High School. In 1947, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from TSC (Texas State College for Women), currently TWU (Texas Women's University), but was a homemaker (domestic engineer) most of her life.Flo, also known as "Memaw", spent many hours at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, where she was a very active member, volunteering, worshiping, and being a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters Court Mary Mother of Mercy. A very devoted Christian herself, Flo helped build the Christian lives of others by teaching religious education classes for over 30 years. She was also a very active member of Les Causeuses Club. For over 40 years, Flo was a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Hill Regional Hospital and was manager of the gift shop at the hospital, where she was known as the "gift shop lady."Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 60 years, Dan in 2005; two sons, Larry Pustejovsky in 1987 and Ted Pustejovsky in 2005; three sons-in-law, Richard Hargrove, Dennis Gerik, and Ed Kemp; and grandson, Chase Pustejovsky.Survivors include five daughters, Diane Davison and husband, Mickey, of Hillsboro, Linda Gerik of Aquilla, Janice Markwardt and husband, Vernon, of Itasca, Susie Hargrove of Arlington, and Marge Kemp of Deming, New Mexico; three sons, Rickey Pustejovsky and wife, Adela, of El Paso, Edward Pustejovsky and wife, Lea, of Primm Springs, Tennessee, and Jim Pustejovsky and wife, Sharon, of Mt. Juilet, Tennessee; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Kazda and husband, Richard, of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 107 Crestridge Drive, Hillsboro, TX 76645.Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Former Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce official sues over termination
-
Retired Texas shrimper wins record-breaking $50 million settlement from plastics manufacturing giant
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
-
Crews to prep I-35 Brazos bridge for demolition, riverwalk closures expected
-
UIL cutoff numbers move Lorena, Fairfield to 3A
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.