June 27, 1932 - Feb. 29, 2020
Wayne Purselley entered Heaven at 15:15 military time on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A praise service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, in the Highland Baptist Church Chapel.
He was born in Loving, Texas, on June 27, 1932, to Herman and Ida Purselley.
Wayne attended Texas A&M University and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. upon graduation. He served 22 years in the Air Force and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He flew 6,000 hours as a navigator and served as a missile launch officer in Bittburg, Germany.
He was a teacher and planetarium director at Richfield High School. He wrote and taught the "Christ Revealed in the Stars" lecture series for many years.
He was a member of Highland Baptist Church for 45 years, serving in numerous leadership and teaching roles. He was past president of the local MOAA chapter as well as the McLennan County Republican Club.
Wayne served his God, his family, his nation and his community with grace and honor.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Purselley; children, Tim Purselley and wife, Patti, Renee Francis and husband, Tom, Ken Lorenz and wife, Jill, Shannon Grissom and husband, Mike; numerous nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Highland Baptist church Wellness Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
