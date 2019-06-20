Marianne PunchardAug. 21, 1930 - June 9, 2019Marianne L. Punchard passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with The Rev. Jim Ingram officiating. Burial will precede the service at 9:00 a.m. at Mart Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Marianne was born August 21, 1930, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Frederick and Anna Luckenbill. Marianne attended Reading High School and earned her bachelor's degree in 1952 at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She went on to become an Occupational Therapist, and moved to Temple, Texas, to work at the Veterans Administration Hospital. While in Temple, she met Otis William "Bill" Punchard, Jr., and they married September 27, 1958. A few years later, the couple built a home on the Punchard farm between Mart and Riesel, where they raised three children and shared over 55 years of marriage.Bill and Marianne were members of First Baptist Church of Mart, where they served in many areas. Marianne enjoyed volunteering in both the Mart and Waco communities, and was a long time member of the American Association of University Women. While raising children and volunteering, she continued practicing occupational therapy in Central Texas educational and health care facilities. In 1981 she earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Tarleton State University. From 1986 to 1991, she served on the Texas State Board of Occupational Therapy. Marianne was passionate about using her therapeutic knowledge to help her clients adapt the environment to their needs and live the fullest life possible. She was loved by many and impacted many lives.Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Otis William Punchard, Jr.Survivors include daughter, Anne Hinkle and husband, Delwin, of Hillsboro; son, Fred Punchard of Waco; daughter, Jeanne Wray and husband, Phillip, of Coppell; sister, Louise Luckenbill; as well as grandchildren, Lindsay Hinkle and husband, Robert Jilek, Stacey Israel and husband, Aaron, Lesley Wray, and Anderson Wray; and great-granddaughter, Savannah Israel.Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, First Baptist Church of Mart, 601 East Texas Avenue, Mart Texas, 76664, or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
