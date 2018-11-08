Anthony Cole PuenteJune 17, 2014 - Nov. 2, 2018Anthony Cole Puente, "Lil Papas", 4, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 2, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 9, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday November 8, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Anthony was born, June 17, 2014, in Waco, Texas, to Anthony Puente and Jennifer Marie Aleman. "Lil Papas" as he was known to many was an outgoing little guy who touched everyone he came in contact with. He loved playing with his toy guns, playing pool, with the help of chairs, and liked to have his hair cut. His favorite foods were chicken nuggets and cheese pizza.Lil Papas is survived by his parents; siblings, Marisol Puente, Andrew and Holly Perez; grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. As well as special mom Clara, and his pet cat.Rest in Peace Daddy's Lil Mini MeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.