Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.