Regina PsencikAugust 22, 1952 - May 23, 2019Regina Elizabeth Psencik, 66, of Seaton died Thursday in a Temple hospital. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Jason Garcia officiating. Burial will be in Eddy Cemetery. Mrs. Psencik was born August 22, 1952, in Temple, to Reggie Roming and Eugenia Shieldes Roming. She graduated from Bruceville Eddy High School in 1970 as Valedictorian. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's Degree in Wildlife Science. She and her family moved several times before settling in Seaton 27 years ago. She worked for Blackland Experiment Station, stayed at home for 14 years with her children, was Food Service Manager at Rogers ISD and worked for Rogers Bank for 19 years. She was a member of Leon Valley Church of Christ and the John Birch Society. She married Wayne Psencik Jan. 6, 1973.Mrs. Psencik was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Doug Roming.Survivors include her husband, Wayne Psencik of Seaton; one son, Justin Psencik of Red Ranger; two daughters, Emily Sabatka and her husband, Zak of Corpus Christi, and Rachel Psencik of Seaton; three grandchildren, Aedan Sabatka, Alaina Sabatka and Asher Sabatka, and one brother, Larry Roming of Eddy.Memorials may be made to Heifer International at www.Heifer.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
