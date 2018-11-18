Elgin PryorJan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 13, 2018Elgin "Royce" Pryor, 80, of Waco, passed away November 13, 2018. The service will be graveside at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Pryor; son, Wade Pryor; and parents, Elgin and Julia Pryor.Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Pryor; sons, Randy Pryor and wife, Simone, and Robert Pryor and wife, MaryKay; daughter, Rhonda Houdersheldt; step-sons, James Hammack and wife, Michelle, and David Hammack and wife, Casey; brother, Kenneth Pryor; sister, Katheryne Pryor Miller and husband, C.A.; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

