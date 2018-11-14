Aline PryorJuly 13, 1919 - Nov. 9, 2018Juanita Aline Pryor, 99, of Bellmead, TX, passed away November 9. 2018 in Regent Care Center, Woodway.Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home with grandson, The Rev. Tim Stevens of Azle First Assembly, officiating, assisted by The Rev. Lloyd Zeigler. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Aline was born at Mt. Calm to Ulys and Effie Lyon on July 13, 1919. She was married to Harlon Lee Pryor for 41 years. She was a very strong Christian who shared her faith everywhere she went. She was a member of Victorious Life Church, Robinson. Aline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and oldest child, Donald.Aline is survived by children, Arlene and husband, Larry Stevens, of Elm Mott, Lloyd Pryor of Chalk Bluff, and David and wife, Debbie Pryor, of China Springs; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Gary Pryor, David Stevens, Chris Pryor, Ryan Pryor, Rob Zeller and Blair Pryor.The family of Aline wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Victorious Life Church for providing the funeral meal.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
