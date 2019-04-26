Carol Schaeper PruittJuly 2, 1962 - April 24, 2019Carol Schaeper Pruitt, 56, of Lott, Texas, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at Crossroads Fellowship, 405 Estates Dr., Woodway, Texas, with Pastors Steve and Cyndi Abbe and Pastor Shane Pruitt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at noon at the church. An ASL interpreter will be present for the service.Carol was born July 2, 1962, in Waco, Texas, to Eugene and Mildred Schaeper. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1980. She received her AAS with a certification in ASL from McLennan Community College. Carol married the love of her life, Jerry Pruitt on October 4, 1980. They were blessed with two children, Nicole and Jeremy. Her children were everything to her. She spent countless hours driving all over the country to various sporting and animal shows. She never missed an event. She sacrificed everything to make sure they had everything they needed. Becoming Umma to her three grandsons was her greatest joy; but she was Umma to all kids around her. She would give you the shirt off her back regardless of who you were. Her infectious, loud laugh was known by everyone. Her faith and love for Jesus and her church were evident in the life she led. She and Jerry were faithful members of Crossroads Fellowship for seven years and for the past two years, she worked as their administrative assistant.Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Schaeper; and sister, Darla Schaeper.She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pruitt; children, Nicole Butler and Jeremy Pruitt; grandchildren, Caleb Butler, Beau Pruitt, and Jhett Sylvain; father, Eugene Schaeper and friend, Dorlene Jones; sister, Beverly Bredemeyer and husband, Dell; brother, Marshall Schaeper; nieces, Lara and Frances "Kika" Kurtz; nephew, Dakota Bredemeyer; along with other family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Crossroad Fellowship, 405 Estates Drive, Woodway, TX, 76712.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
