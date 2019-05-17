Jerry Lee PrnkaJune 19, 1964 - May 5, 2019Jerry Lee Prnka passed away May 5, 2019. A memorial visitaiton will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A memorial service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at Calvary Chapel Church, 702 N. 18th St., Waco. A reception will follow at Mutualista Hall, 2214 S 15th St, Waco, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

