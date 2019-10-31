Darryl Winchell PringleJanuary 29, 1939 - October 28, 2019Darryl Winchell Pringle, 80, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Temple. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, prior to service time, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.Darryl was born January 29, 1939, in Pilot Point to Alton and Lurline (Cantrell) Pringle. He grew up in Waco and was a 1957 graduate of University High School. During his high school years, he sang tenor his sophomore, junior, and senior year in The Texas Allstate Choir. From 1956 to 1962, Darryl served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Midway.On June 23, 1957, Darryl was united in marriage to Nancy McElhaney in Waco. Following marriage, he attended college at ENMU for about two years. He served as a Church of Christ minister in Thorp Springs, TX, Sealy, TX, Lovelady, TX, Santa Rosa, NM, Portales, NM, Franklin, TX, Valley Mills, TX, Highlands, TX, Bryan, TX, Fort Smith AR, Alvin, TX, and finally at Watauga, TX retiring after 60 years in the gospel ministry. In his spare time, Darryl enjoyed doing carpentry work, playing his guitar, and publishing church bulletins. He also coached little league and junior league baseball and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.Preceding him in death were his parents and son, Keith Pringle.Survivors include his wife, Nancy Pringle of Hamilton; daughter, Melisa Richard of San Antonio; sister, Janyth Riley and husband, Darrell, of Kingsport, TN; and three grandchildren, Tyler Richard, Preston Richard, and Parker Richard, all of Savannah, GA.Memorials may be made to Christ's Haven Children's Home, 4200 Keller Haslet Rd, Keller, TX 76244. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
