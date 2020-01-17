Lloyd Lee PriestAugust 11, 1931 - January 16, 2020Lloyd Lee Priest passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Pastor Barbara Littlepage officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lloyd was born August 11, 1931, in Seminole, Oklahoma, to Horace and Hazel Priest. Lloyd attended New Lima High School and soon after graduation he enlisted and served in the Navy from September 1950 through July 1954. After his service he attended Northern State College and Oklahoma State University majoring in Engineering. Soon after finishing college, he moved to Texas to take a management position in Waco at an air conditioning business, the Kay Company. There he applied his expertise gaining him a reputation that exceeded boundaries. As he became acquainted with co-workers within the company, a bond developed in particular with Cooper Lochridge, the business manager, and Alvin Reznecek, the installation and sheet metal shop supervisor. In 1963, this threesome team decided to venture out on their own and with Walter Seeger, Donald Ray, and Verba Harris, a new company came into existence. Lochridge-Priest Inc. beginning with a team of seven also was sanctioned to receive the Lennox Dealership, and exclusive for the entire area.Who would have ever expected that serious and hard work on the part of the three leaders and co-workers would eventually realize they have become the largest Lennox Dealership in the world of 6,000 dealers. It was the result of high quality workmanship and honesty to which Lloyd and his team were dedicated. In time the Company included branches in Temple, Killeen and Corsicana and the employment number reached 340.Lloyd and his two partners cultivated a level of relationships that was admirable. He was a friend to all who worked for him. The mutual goal was to provide good installations and effective service in a large area in Central Texas. As Cooper Lochridge wanted it, Lochridge-Priest was to become a household word in every direction. Also, during this time, Lloyd was an active member of the Masons and Shriners.On December 12, 1981, Lloyd married the love of his life, Wanda, who alongside of him enjoyed his love for ranching and raising cattle. Helping with the ranching and by his side was Ben Thiele, who always made it look easy. Ben was certainly a blessing to Lloyd and Wanda and continues to be a blessing to this day. Sharing the ranch with family and friends was something all enjoyed, and holding an annual barbecue and skeet shoot for LP employees, which Ray Loewe always seemed to win.After retiring in 1998, Lloyd, along with Wanda, were finally able to enjoy their growing family and spend more time at the ranch. During that time, he spent many hours in quiet repose enjoying the mind pleasing stillness of his land that brought him closer to God. He especially loved his time with his friend, Walter Seeger, who has been steadfast in his love for his friend. When Lloyd became unable to drive, it was Walter who shared the rides through the ranches. There were many days like this with many prayers said. Lloyd thanked God for the goodness of Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of sinful man. He was grateful to God for his family and his life experiences that he considered a blessing.Lloyd was one of seven children. Preceding him in death where his parents; daughter, Tammy Priest; grandson, Michael Singletary; and all his brothers and sisters, Maudina Phillips, Virginia Swindle, Ruby Blazier, Howard Priest, Glen Priest, and Lester Priest.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Wanda Priest; daughters, Vandy Priest and Mel Priest, Deena and Ray Loewe, Terri and Jackie Freeland and Lisa and Mark Swanner. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. All were known, loved and enjoyed by their pawpaw, Lloyd, as they loved him along with numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chris Bounds, Brandon Bounds, Justin Fulton, Heath Loewe, Joshua Boortz, Jared Brewington, Cody Loewe, and JJ Freeland.Wanda and family have been blessed with kind assistance by many individuals and wish to express their gratitude and thanks to all. Included are caregivers, Frankie Lamb, Merry Cortes, Karen Richman and Janie Rodriques. Also, the family wishes to express special thanks to Lloyd's nurse and family member, Donna Johnson, as God's blessing to helping Lloyd reach heaven.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorials to the Shriners and Gideons.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
