Denver Damuth PriessDec. 19, 1981 - June 13, 2019Denver Damuth Priess, age 37, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born December 19, 1981 in Abilene, Texas. A Celebration of Denver's life and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 15, 2019, at Rest Haven Cemetary on HWY 87 West in Brady, Texas. A meal and fellowship time will be held following the service at the Ed Davenport Civic Center for close friends and family.Denver lived in Brady, Texas, for the first 18 years of his life. he attended Texas State University before becoming a Construction Superintendent in the home building industry for the past 15 years.Denver is survived by his parents, Steve and Deborah Damuth, and Dr. Chuck and Lynn Priess and Roberta Martin. He is also survived by his grandparents, Ranger Bob and Beth Favor. His siblings include, Mckenzie Damuth Brown, Jake Preston Damuth, Daniel Martin and Paige Martin. Denver had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends including, Lito, Myca, Logan and Blaize Lopez.Denver was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Jean Damuth and Dr. Harry and Kay Priess.He excelled in high school in football as a middle linebacker and was voted most valuable on defense and power lifting. He loved hunting and fishing, snow skiing, working out and watching football with Chuck.Denver had many fun adventures with his cousins and friends; memorable deer hunts with Chuck and Uncle Skip and most recently with brother Daniel in Maryland.A highlight for both Denver and Steve was taking several summer trips together exploring national parks. Trips included hiking in Big Bend, white water rafting in Colorado, to sightseeing all the monuments and museums in Washington DC. Many memories were made and they often talked about them while hanging out together in Waco.Denver will always be remembered as fiercely loyal, a great student, hardworking employee, and funny friend. A much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and uncle. His twinkling blue eyes and beautiful smile will always live on in our memories. Denver may be gone from this earth but will never be forgotten in the lives of those who knew and loved him.Honorary pallbearers include his brothers, cousins, football and hunting buddies, friends from his years in Brady, as well as the time he spent in Austin, New Braunfels, Waco, and Maryland. He loved you all and would want all of you to be included.Thank you for being important in Denver's life, it means so much to us, his family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
