Timothy PriddyFeb. 8, 1957 - Jan. 23, 2019Timothy Priddy passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Steve Murray officiating. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room immediately following the service.Timothy was born in Seoul, Korea, February 8, 1957, and adopted in 1965 by Aubrey and Letha Priddy.He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Tyler Priddy.He is survived by his wife, Faye Lockhart Priddy; brother, Gene Priddy; sister, Shelley Shomber and husband, Kent; daughter, Jackie Jameson and partner, Amy Trevino; son, Christopher Jameson; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; five nephews and one niece.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.