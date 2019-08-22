Richard William PriceNov. 28, 1951 - Aug. 10, 2019Richard William "Dick" Price passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 67. A graveside memorial service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. Interstate 35, Robinson TX 76706.Dick was the son of the late Elizabeth Brautigam Price and Carl Price. A native of Waco, Dick was a graduate of Richfield High School and the University of Texas in Austin, with a degree in psychology. His talent and passion for music were evident from a young age. Dick preferred picking out his own tunes to practicing the songs selected by his piano teachers.Dick lived, worked, and composed music in New York for 14 years. He continued his career in Austin, performing his compositions in various venues, where he attracted many loyal and devoted friends and fans. Reviews described Dick's work as "witty, brilliant, unique, quirky" with seemingly simple subject matter that was unexpectedly complex, cached in uniquely catchy tunes. His legacy of music will always be loved and appreciated by his friends and family.Dick is survived by his brother, Carl Price III of Waco; sister, Lynn Price McClendon and husband, Joe, of Dallas; nieces, Dr. Laura McClendon, and Carrie McClendon Dishman and husband, Doug; great-nephew and niece, Mac Dishman and Liza Dishman; and numerous cousins and close friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), 3010 South Lamar, Austin TX 78704, or to a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
